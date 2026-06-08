LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight has gone down especially well with fans, but it's interesting to see how the developers have factored so many cool Easter Eggs into the game.

As spotted by Panic's Cabel Sasser, one such secret requires a little bit of extra legwork in order to discover its true scale – you have to enter the code shown on Batman's computer screen in C64 Basic.

Here's an easter egg in the new Lego Batman that I think all of you will REALLY appreciate. It's so good, I had to make a video. — Cabel Sasser (@cabel.panic.com) 2026-06-07T20:06:22.009Z

As shown in Sasser's video, typing that code into an actual C64 (or an emulator) results in the Batman symbol bouncing around the display – a seriously cool little secret.

"A referential and joyful deep dive into the world of Batman, the latest LEGO effort from TT Games is elite brick gaming," is what our friends over at Push Square said about the game in an 8/10 review. "Legacy of the Dark Knight just wants to be an enjoyable time, and it refuses to falter from that commitment. This new LEGO Batman will be some of the best fun you have all year."