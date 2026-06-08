Two forthcoming Evercade cartridge collections have leaked ahead of schedule.

Listings for Visco Arcade 1 and Visco Arcade 2 went live on Amazon yesterday, but were quickly pulled.

We've gotten in touch with Evercade maker Blaze Entertainment, which has confirmed that both listings were legitimate.

No idea why @evercaderetro hasn't announced these themselves as they're up for pre-order? Gutted that yet again we see no sprite scalers, but, there are some great games here. pic.twitter.com/AZ4AJaDFxv June 7, 2026

Visco Corporation was founded in 1982 and was especially prolific on the Neo Geo system. The two carts offer a mixture of arcade and Neo Geo MVS/AES titles.

The list of games included on each cart is as follows:

Visco Arcade 1

Ashura Blaster

Asuka & Asuka

Drift Out

Earth Joker: U.N. Defence Force

Galmedes

Maze of Flott

Andro Dunos

Goal! Goal! Goal!

Visco Arcade 2