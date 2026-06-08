Two forthcoming Evercade cartridge collections have leaked ahead of schedule.
Listings for Visco Arcade 1 and Visco Arcade 2 went live on Amazon yesterday, but were quickly pulled.
We've gotten in touch with Evercade maker Blaze Entertainment, which has confirmed that both listings were legitimate.
Visco Corporation was founded in 1982 and was especially prolific on the Neo Geo system. The two carts offer a mixture of arcade and Neo Geo MVS/AES titles.
The list of games included on each cart is as follows:
Visco Arcade 1
- Ashura Blaster
- Asuka & Asuka
- Drift Out
- Earth Joker: U.N. Defence Force
- Galmedes
- Maze of Flott
- Andro Dunos
- Goal! Goal! Goal!
Visco Arcade 2
- Drift Out '94: The Hard Order
- Bang2 Busters
- Bang Bead
- Battle Flip Shot
- Breakers
- Captain Tomaday
- Ganryu
- Neo Drift Out: New Technology