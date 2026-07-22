When you think "Sega" and "Rally", you're probably picturing in your head the amazing coin-op (and console) series which began life with one of 1995's best racing games.
However, French animator, painter and software developer Anaël Seghezzi has something a little different in mind when combining these two words – an off-road racing game for the Sega Mega Drive / Genesis that has left people very impressed indeed.
Seghezzi – who created the open-source 3D game software Maratis and works as an art and technical director for video games and animated films – has been experimenting with the game for a short while and currently has the undulating track and roadside objects in place.
In his latest update, Seghezzi revealed that he has "added sprites and did some optimisation so CPU is still at 70% usage with a stable 60 fps. I'm a bit disappointed by the sprite width limit per line. I wanted a lot more dense vegetation, but it's not possible with sprites. I'll try other methods."
Seghezzi has previously produced a stunning technical demo of a 3D WipEout-style title on the same console: