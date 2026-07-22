When you think "Sega" and "Rally", you're probably picturing in your head the amazing coin-op (and console) series which began life with one of 1995's best racing games.

However, French animator, painter and software developer Anaël Seghezzi has something a little different in mind when combining these two words – an off-road racing game for the Sega Mega Drive / Genesis that has left people very impressed indeed.

Seghezzi – who created the open-source 3D game software Maratis and works as an art and technical director for video games and animated films – has been experimenting with the game for a short while and currently has the undulating track and roadside objects in place.

Help, my Sega Megadrive is out of control ! It must think it's a Playstation or something. Yes, it's fully synced 60 fps — Anaël seghezzi (@anaelseghezzi.bsky.social) 2026-07-14T08:22:22.309Z

In his latest update, Seghezzi revealed that he has "added sprites and did some optimisation so CPU is still at 70% usage with a stable 60 fps. I'm a bit disappointed by the sprite width limit per line. I wanted a lot more dense vegetation, but it's not possible with sprites. I'll try other methods."

Small update on the Megadrive *rally game* ? I added sprites and did some optimization so CPU is still at 70% usage with a stable 60 fps. I'm a bit disappointed by the sprite width limit per-line. I wanted a lot more dense vegetation but it's not possible with sprites. I'll try other methods. — Anaël seghezzi (@anaelseghezzi.bsky.social) 2026-07-17T16:42:33.400Z

Seghezzi has previously produced a stunning technical demo of a 3D WipEout-style title on the same console: