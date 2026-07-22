Back in the 1990s, London's SegaWorld resort was a video gamer's dream – until the company had to close the Trocadero-based location in 1999.

It would seem that this once-amazing place has a rather unusual fan in the form of alien warrior Count Binface, who, to those of you not overly familiar with the often bizarre nature of British politics, is aiming to be elected as Minister of Parliament for Clacton.

As spotted by Metro, the self-proclaimed "independent space warrior" has been seen in a video asking Sega to sanction the release of Shenmue 4. "‘The Shenmue fans are amazing, Sega! You need to get your bottoms in gear, sort yourselves out, and get the update done," he says.

Count Binface seems to be something of a Sega fan, as in the same video message he states that he is very much in favour of restoring SegaWorld London to its former glory.

"I’d quite like to reboot SegaWorld in London’s Trocadero and have Sonic the Hedgehog back in his prime," he says. "Oh, that would be wonderful." He previously mentioned the defunct arcade in his 2021 London mayoralty manifesto, so he clearly means business.

Count Binface is the alter ego of British writer Jonathan David Harvey, who, at 46, is the perfect age to have witnessed Sega's amazing rise in the UK. No wonder he's keen to see Sega return to dominace.