Opened in 1996, SegaWorld London was a massive indoor theme park located within the UK capital's Trocadero venue, and was packed to the rafters with Sega arcade machines and other rides.

Despite the amazing array of games on offer, SegaWorld London was not a commercial success and would close in September 1999.

Since its closure, photos and video footage have been shared online to give an indication of what it was like to visit. However, perhaps the best illustration of what the venue was like can be found within an Italian comedy film from 1998.

In 1998, the (bad) Italian movie Cucciolo somehow managed to do something important: they shot quite a long sequence in the now-defunct SegaWorld London, located inside the London Trocadero. The park opened in 1996 and closed in 1999. Here is the entire sequence. — Damiano Gerli (@damiano.bsky.social) 2026-01-09T10:08:04.468Z

As highlighted by video game historian and Time Extension contributor Damiano Gerli, Cucciolo (which translates as 'Puppy') was directed by Neri Parenti and starred Massimo Boldi, Claudia Koll, Bruno Gambarotta and Gisella Sofio. By all accounts, it isn't particularly good.

However, as Gerli points out, the movie is valuable for one reason – that aforementioned SegaWorld footage, which is perhaps some of the clearest that exists of the location.

Here's the full trailer of the movie, in case you're interested – but be warned, as it's certainly not 'safe for work'.