Nicola and Anthony Caulfield – the filmmaking duo behind From Bedrooms to Billions, The Amiga Years, The PlayStation Revolution and The Rubber Keyed Wonder – have another documentary project on Kickstarter at the moment.

Amiga: Classic Game Insights Vol 2 is a series of short films "that explores a range of iconic Amiga games" and has already surpassed its initial funding goal.

In total, the project features 11 films and runs for three hours. It covers some of the most iconic Amiga games of all time, including Defender Of The Crown, Formula One Grand Prix, Speedball 2, Populous and Shadow of the Beast.

The pair cover these games by speaking to the people who created them. Interviews with the likes of Martin Edmondson, Peter Molyneux, Geoff Crammond, Andrew Braybrook, Julian Gollop, Kellyn Beeck and Jon Hare help to shine a light on how these legendary titles changed the world of 16-bit home computer gaming forever.

The campaign is in its final stages, but there's still time to pledge your support and help it reach its stretch goals, one of which is an expanded 'making of' feature for Beneath A Steel Sky.