One of Konami's more obscure arcade titles is making the jump to modern consoles this week as part of the Arcade Archives & Arcade Archives 2 series.

Hyper Crash is a 3rd-person racing game from Konami, which was released in arcades in 1987. It saw players get behind the wheel of a fast car and given the goal of reaching six checkpoints spread across a single course.

However, instead of racing against a timer, as in earlier driving games like Sega's Out Run, the emphasis here is on managing your fuel, with players encouraged to smash into and stomp on other cars to drive them off the road and steal their supplies.

Each stage of the race features a different background, from mountains and deserts to built-up metropolises and a composite location featuring well-known landmarks, with the road containing various hazards like oil slicks and barrels that you'll have to avoid. As far as I'm aware, the game hasn't been widely reissued in the past; the only major rerelease I could find, for example, was a Game Room release from 2010 for Xbox 360 and Windows computers, with the arcade title typically overlooked for Konami's arcade collections.

The game launches tomorrow (Thursday, July 9th) across Nintendo Switch, Switch 2, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S and will be available in two varieties. This includes an Arcade Archives release (Switch, PS4) costing $7.99 and an Arcade Archives 2 version (Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X|S) priced at $9.99. Both are expected to include online leaderboards, screen filters to emulate the machine's CRT monitor, and additional modes.

Here's some footage of it, to give you an idea of what to expect: