If you were hoping for Hamster, the creator of Arcade Archives, to follow up the Tekken announcement from last week with more Namco fighting games, like Soul Edge/Soul Blade or Tekken 2, then I'm afraid you're unfortunately out of luck.

Instead, it has revealed that this week's Arcade Archives & Arcade Archives 2 title will be Universal's Pac-Man-esque maze game, Lady Bug, which was first released in the arcades all the way back in 1981.

Notably ported to the ColecoVision and Intellivision in the early 80s, Lady Bug famously had players control an insect through a maze to collect dots, similar to Namco's pellet-gobbling mascot.

However, it didn't just copy the Pac-Man formula outright, incorporating its unique twist on the game by introducing gates that the player can use to change the maze's shape and block enemy insects' attacks.

This adds another layer of complexity to the action unfolding onscreen, encouraging competitors to approach the game strategically to reroute enemies away from collectables such as hearts and letters, which can be collected for added points.

The game will be coming to consoles tomorrow (July 2nd) as part of Hamster's Arcade Archives (Nintendo Switch, PS4) and Arcade Archives 2 (Switch 2, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S) series of releases and will be available for $7.99 and $9.99, respectively.

Both releases come with additional display options to bring the action closer to how you remember it from the arcade and will launch with bonus modes, with the Arcade Archives 2 entries typically introducing an exclusive "TIME ATTACK MODE".

As for this week's Console Archives title, Hamster has revealed it will release Sunsoft's 1998 PS1 action-adventure game T.R.A.G.: Tactical Rescue Assault Group – Mission of Mercy (better known as Hard Edge in Japan and Europe) on Nintendo Switch 2 and PS5 on the same day.

This is a game that featured fixed camera angles and prerendered backgrounds similar to those seen in the early Resident Evil games, and that focused on a pair of special commando unit members, tasked with infiltrating the Togusa Building, the headquarters of a major arms manufacturer that has become occupied by terrorists, and two other characters on the inside.

In contrast to early Resident Evil campaigns, which were typically divided into separate stories for each playable character, T.R.A.G. took a slightly different approach. It allowed players to switch between the four characters — Alex Barrat, Michelle Stevenson, Rachel Howard, and Burns Byford — on the fly from the menu to solve puzzles, with each character having their own strengths and weaknesses. Barrat, for instance, is an expert in firearms and long-range combat, Stevenson specialises in blades, Howard uses batons, and the detective Byford fights with his fists.

The Console Archives version of the game will cost $11.99 on both platforms and will come with various quality-of-life features such as "customizable button layouts", "rapid-fire settings," "multiple save points," and "screen layout adjustments and filters" to "recreate the nostalgic atmosphere of CRT TVs back in the day."

It's worth mentioning that Sunsoft recently announced Hard Edge: War Zone, a four-versus-four real-time tactical card battler reimagining of the PlayStation title, for Steam. This currently has a Steam page you can wishlist and has a demo available for you to try out now.