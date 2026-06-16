Update [ ]:

Following its announcement yesterday that Space Cyclone will be coming to Arcade Archives and Arcade Archives 2, Hamster has now unveiled that Taito's Nintendo Famicom/NES port of the hack-and-slash platformer Legend of Kage will be this week's Console Archives release.

Legend of Kage first appeared in the arcades in 1985 and saw players take control of a ninja named Kage, who sets off on a perilous quest, armed with a sword and shuriken, to rescue a kidnapped princess, who has been taken hostage by an evil warlord.

Besides the arcade, the game also came to a variety of platforms, including the Nintendo Famicom in 1986 (the NES would launch one year later) and various home computers like the Commodore 64, the Amstrad CPC, and MSX-compatible machines.

In the past, the arcade version has been reissued on a number of occasions, including as part of the Japanese-exclusive Taito Memories Gekan for the PS2 and Taito Memories Pocket for the PSP, in addition to Arcade Archives (PS4, Nintendo Switch), the Taito Egret II Mini, and Taito Milestones 2. The Famicom/NES version, meanwhile, appeared on the Wii, 3DS, and Wii U Virtual Consoles, but hasn't yet been added to Nintendo's NES Classics library or the PlayStation store — somewhat justifying Hamster's in bringing it to modern platforms.

The Console Archives release will launch across Switch 2 and PS5 on June 18th, 2026, if you fancy giving it a try, and will cost $7.99. Here's some footage of the game in action, ahead of its release:

Original Story [ ]: Taito's often forgotten follow-up to Space Invaders, Space Cyclone, is heading to modern consoles (Nintendo Switch, Switch 2, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S) as part of the Arcade Archives & Arcade Archives 2 range of games, Hamster has revealed.

Originally released in 1980, two years after Space Invaders, Space Cyclone is a shoot 'em up designed by Space Invaders creator Tomohiro Nishikado and was built on the same board as the arcade classic. As a result, it should probably come as no surprise then that it plays very similarly to the title that became a hit the world over.

Same as Space Invaders, players are put in control of a ship positioned at the bottom of the screen that must strafe left and right, firing at different-coloured aliens as they approach.

However, the twist here is that, rather than taking place in space, the action takes place on the surface of a planet, with the game's bad guy, BEMS (described as "insect cyborgs"), travelling on clouds and diving to the ground rather than descending in uniform rows and columns. It's the player's goal to stop the BEMS from landing safely, with every alien they let pass contributing to the creation of a robot on the left side of the screen that will launch into the sky and blast at them with their "deadly Cyclone Shots!"



The game will be released on Thursday, June 18th, 2026, and will cost $7.99 for the Arcade Archives edition (PS4, Nintendo Switch) and $9.99 for the Arcade Archives 2 version (PS5, Switch 2, Xbox Series X|S). An upgrade option will also be offered for $2.99 between Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 and PS4 and PS5.

Space Cyclone was previously included on Space Invaders Invincible Collection for Nintendo Switch, but outside of that, doesn't seem to have been reissued all that much in the past.