I certainly didn't have this on my 2026 bingo card, but Sunsoft is reviving its 1998 PS1 action adventure title Hard Edge (also known as T.R.A.G.: Tactical Rescue Assault Group - Mission of Mercy) as a tactical card battler.

Hard Edge - War Zone has been confirmed for Steam, and will allow you to "engage in intense 4v4 team-based combat with up to 8 players."

Set six months before the events of the original game, Hard Edge - War Zone "blends the tension of a shootout with the strategic depth of a card game," according to Sunsoft.

While the combat progresses in turns, "all players on the same team act simultaneously," explains the developer. "Sync your timing with allies to suppress enemies with a barrage of fire, or have one player act as a decoy while the rest launch a surprise flank. Coordinated execution is the key to victory."

Deck building is "vital" as well, says Sunsoft:

"Before the match, construct a unique deck tailored to your character's personality and your personal playstyle. Furthermore, as characters level up during the match, you can add new cards to your deck or enhance existing ones. Victory requires both careful preparation and the ability to adapt your deck to the ever-changing battlefield."

Sunsoft has also launched an official website for the game.

The original game was a single-player action-adventure in which you could freely switch between four characters, each with different skills. The visuals were a mix of pre-rendered backgrounds and 3D models.

You can view the 1998 version in action below.