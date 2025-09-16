Sunsoft has announced it will be releasing an Overcooked-style spin-off later this year, based on the Nintendo Famicom adventure game Ripple Island for the Nintendo Switch 2 and PC (via Steam), in Japan.

Released in 1988, the original Ripple Island for the Nintendo Famicom was an adventure game that followed a young boy named Kyle, as he sets off on an adventure across a land where animals and humans live together in harmony to free a kidnapped princess from an evil emperor.

It was initially only made available in Japan at the time of its original release, but was later brought to the West for the first time ever in 2024 (with a brand new English localization), as part of the Sunsoft is Back!: Retro Game Selection, alongside other Sunsoft games like Wings of Madoola and Firework Thrower Kantaro's 53 Stations of the Tokaido.

Sunsoft announced the brand new spin-off Ripple Island: Kyle & Cal's Restaurant earlier today over on its YouTube channel, with the plot of the game focusing on a cooking contest thrown by King Dotella (a character from the last game), which attracts the attention of Kyle, Cal, and their animal buddies.

In order to create these tasty meals, players will have to work alone or with friends to gather ingredients and clean, with the ultimate goal being to cook the best dishes possible.

The game supports up to 8-person multiplayer on a single system and up to 16-players online, and will also feature support for a wide range of languages, including Japanese, English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Korean, Traditional Chinese, and Simplified Chinese.

It will be released in Japan on November 27th, 2025, and will cost 4,378 yen (which roughly converts to $30 or £22).