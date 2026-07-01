Here's something that slipped through the cracks that people have literally been begging us to cover over the last few weeks.

It appears the third game in Access Software's Tex Murphy series, the 1994 FMV adventure game Under A Killing Moon, is set to receive an Unreal 5 remake for PC, with a physical big-box release also on the cards. The remake is being crowdfunded via Kickstarter and currently has just over 30 hours to go in the campaign, but has already smashed its target, raising $381,937 against an initial goal of $50,000.

It is being developed with the blessing of the original designers, Aaron Conners and Chris Jones (the latter of whom starred as Tex Murphy in the game and will serve as the project's chief financial officer), and will feature the involvement of one of Under the Killing Moon's original artists, Douglas Vandegrift, alongside a younger team who grew up with the games.

According to the campaign page, the team chose to remake the game because "returning to the original today is difficult for many players." As it goes on to state, "The graphics and controls are dated, navigation is fragmented, video quality is limited by 1994 capture technology, and some places that felt real were only visible through FMV sequences," making it challenging for modern players to get on board with the game.

The goal of the project, therefore, is to "rebuild the game so players can finally walk through the places the 1994 version could only imply," while being careful not to "sand away the personality of the original" and remaining true to what it calls the same visual design.

This will be done by creating new explorable 3D environments from the ground up in Unreal Engine 5, with modern first-person controls, while "reconstructing" and "upscaling" the original performances from digitised 1994 performance tapes to full HD and 2K presentation.

As part of the campaign, the creators of the project are promising "new minigames", "new pickups," atmospheric "weather effects," and more, with a demo of Act 1 already being available to backers to let you get a taste of what they have in store for the finished game.

The cheapest tier to get your hands on the game is the $30 P.I. tier, but as mentioned, there is also a pretty expensive Big Box option for $130, for diehard fans willing to risk putting more cash into the project. This includes a full-colour manual, a poster, postcards, a download for GOG & Steam, and a "professional glass-mastering production Blu-ray Disc with full-colour CMYK offset printing."

If either of those options sounds too expensive for you, I should also note that the original 1994 game is currently on sale for $4.99 on GOG and $1.99 on Steam, if you don't mind putting up with some of the original's rough edges.