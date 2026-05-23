Can You Match These Konami Arcade Flyers With Their Games?

Alongside Capcom, Sega, Taito and Namco, Konami was one of the prime movers and shakers of the '80s and '90s arcade scene.
The company's catalogue of coin-op hits includes Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Contra, Gradius, Parodius and more – but what sticks in the memory alongside the quality of these coin-ops is the delightfully zany and often quite saucy promotional flyers that accompanied some of these titles in the West.
Clearly, someone in Konami's marketing department had reasoned that nothing sells a violent arcade game better than scantily clad women, and, as a result, many of Konami's arcade hits from this period have flyers that are almost as memorable as the games themselves.
The question is, can you match each flyer to its respective game?
Comments 16
The LordBBH stream had made me familiar with Aerobics-chan and her friends. But how familiar is the question to remain...
Now I want 80s TV shows of all of these flyers!
Yeah... thatbwas skmething.
Never heard of "kits" before, what is that about? And what do they mean with "earnings"?
Some of these remind me of dirty magazines my innocent eyes sometimes caught at newsstands in the early 90s. Must be coincidental, ahem...
Argh! I only got 3 right. Shame on me.😞
Moving on, boy do I miss these kind of flyers or what.😊
I got a perfect 15/15. The TMNT and Simpsons crowd barely went to any arcade back in the 90s. Those are the only Konami arcade games that exist to them. Normies.
@Daniel36 These are arcade games and these advertisements were directed at arcade operators which explains why they mentioned earnings. Operators wanted games that would collect the most quarters. As for kits, they mean conversion kits. Instead of buying a whole new cabinet, they could buy a conversion kit that would allow them to use an existing cabinet.
I'm pleased with my 11/15, totally legit. I didn't look anything up. I'm surprised I did so well since my Konami arcade knowledge is spotty and these flyers aren't the most common things to come across.
I missed Le Mans, Dark Adventure, MIA, and Martial Champion.
That was actually quite tough but you have to love this type of advertising it belongs to an era takes me back they look like movie posters we used to get from the local video shop.
Those flyers were glorious!
Most of these i already knew about some of the others I just kinda guessed and got either right or wrong lol 😆. Still i miss this 80's and 90's style of video game advertising because even if the game isn't that great or memorable the ads for it will probably linger on in people's minds for years to come tbh.
@Deuteros
Me too. That Haunted Castle promotional art is an easy 10.
Video game adds, commercials, console & controller designs(etc) were abizzion times better back in the late 80's & early to mid 90's than they are now. We've gone backwards. Can't get enough of that 80's fashion(Big hair, Neon colours, big earings, and no blown out lip injected hot dog lips that you see often with the zombified Smart phone weilding chicks of today.
For someone who was born after the death of the arcade, I'm pleasantly surprised at my 8/15. Granted, the only ones I truly knew were Haunted Castle and Contra, but at least I know enough about Konami arcade games to have been able to vibe out to half.
@WaveBoy
Everything was better in the 80s and 90s, world has gone backwards or become flat and genuinely uninteresting IMO.
00s blended to 10s with no distinct fashion styles, technology plateaued, becoming less experimental and innovative, pop culture landmarks ceased to exist, music became non existent and fewer films and tv showd defined eras then shared culture events and experiences evaporated.
Personally I blame it all on Steve Jobs and the smartphone plus social media as things were okay up until 2008 and the noughties does have its own flavour!
Plus more experimentation and genuine fun with adverts, marketing, boxart, manuals and industry was new and young, plus unafraid to offend...
Dead End Drive the board game as an avatar always wanted to play that along with Mysteries of Old Peking!
Oh disaster their is a leaderboard, second fastest to complete but last at 20 with 6/15, the humiliation!
@Deuteros
Well said! Life has definitely lost it's color, which happened right in the early 2000's. But I've been kind of out of the modern loop in many ways since the late 2000's and instead choose to embrace and soak up pop culture stemming from 85-95, and I'm far more happier because of it. My appartment looks like an 80s/90's sanctuary and I dress the part as well haha. I'm totally against the dystopian drab colorless ugly home decor you often see of today.
And it just sucks, since with the passage of time, our earliest memories can fade and weaken. At 25, my memories from the later 80's and early to mid 90's felt like yesterday. I could close my eyes and remember how magical those days truly were(be it the Christmas's, Birth-days, Summers, Video games etc) and how it all felt, but now, at 17 years later, being nearly 42? It's not the same. it's why so many people at this age decide to move forward, combined of being aware of your own mortality and just making the best of 'the now', because all we have is the now. But not me! I'm an 80's/90's goober head for life.
And Steve Jobs, pushing that sterile clinical minimilistic I-Phone garbage, including the unfortunate birth of social media with FaceBook(etc), The I-Phone, god awful fashion and hairstyles these days, the commercials are corporate soul sucking throwaways, i could go on and on. Pop culture now feels like grim, depressing and dystopian.
Vanilla ice was right, the 90's was truly the last of the great generations before computers ruined the world. Kids, teens & young adults who weren't there will never understand. It's all copium on their end because their envious and jealous, because they 'see' how great it all is with home videos, commercials(etc) on YouTube. But being there and living it is an entirely different story than seeing it on a screen. Plus, being in your youth is obviously another BIG player, living circumstances, and if you had a good family and so fourth.
Late 90's also felt more homogonized and bland vs the early 90's. The pop music went down the gutter, most cartoons etc. I still have some great memories from those times, but the late 90's were not in league with the early 90's whatesoever.
Video games were still fantastic and making huge strides with Saturn, PS1, N64, Arcades & Dreamcast at least, social media and i-phones didn't exist, the internet was in it's infant stage and we weren't fragmanted like we are now. We tuned in to 28-29 channels on TV(29, if you had MTV), so we were getting that universal collective experience and still buying physical media, malls were still packed and going to the video store still felt like an adventure.
And haha, Dead End drive was such a wonderful boardgame. That was one of my Christmas presents in 93, with IT from the Pit. I think i got the Home Alone 2 board game that year too. 90's christmases were way better than todays too. From the style and art work on the wrapping paper, Cartoon/movie/sitcom christmas specials, and just living in a pre-internet/Smart phone/social media world. Less distractions, far more face to face interaction and appreciation and dedication to what we did and bought.
@Deuteros
More incoming ramble. , bare with me, I'm caffienated. lol
I really miss the 2000's forum days. Back when most people actually had conversations online, using a keyboard & Desktop PC, about video games, movies and what have you.
Instead of these tiqtok burn out brain rotters shooting for top comment with one or two sentence attention seeking replies, from their touch key based tiny screen'd cumbersome smart phones.
The like/dislike(Thumbs up/down) system & giving YT Content creators the ability to like your comments was a big mistake as well, which just leads to a lot of attention seeking and need for validation. 2000's and very early 2010's was peak forum days imo. Nowadays it's usually just one-off bare bones conversations on YT.
You take the time to write down a decent reply to somebody and more than half the time, you either get nothing in return or a sentence or two...Why? Because they're most likely typing on a phone, with a shredded attention span, multi-tasking through more BS on their phone, or they just want to say what they want to say. lol I hate social media, but YT, and sites like this have their hooks in me.
Think someone should release a collector's booklet of all the Konami arcade promos
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