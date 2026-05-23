Can You Match These Konami Arcade Flyers With Their Respective Games? 1
Image: Konami

Alongside Capcom, Sega, Taito and Namco, Konami was one of the prime movers and shakers of the '80s and '90s arcade scene.

The company's catalogue of coin-op hits includes Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Contra, Gradius, Parodius and more – but what sticks in the memory alongside the quality of these coin-ops is the delightfully zany and often quite saucy promotional flyers that accompanied some of these titles in the West.

Clearly, someone in Konami's marketing department had reasoned that nothing sells a violent arcade game better than scantily clad women, and, as a result, many of Konami's arcade hits from this period have flyers that are almost as memorable as the games themselves.

The question is, can you match each flyer to its respective game?

Can You Match These Konami Arcade Flyers With Their Games?
OK, a nice easy one to begin with.
Image: Konami

The answer is Haunted Castle.

Can You Match These Konami Arcade Flyers With Their Respective Games? 2
Image: Konami

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