Can You Match These Konami Arcade Flyers With Their Games?

@Deuteros

Well said! Life has definitely lost it's color, which happened right in the early 2000's. But I've been kind of out of the modern loop in many ways since the late 2000's and instead choose to embrace and soak up pop culture stemming from 85-95, and I'm far more happier because of it. My appartment looks like an 80s/90's sanctuary and I dress the part as well haha. I'm totally against the dystopian drab colorless ugly home decor you often see of today.

And it just sucks, since with the passage of time, our earliest memories can fade and weaken. At 25, my memories from the later 80's and early to mid 90's felt like yesterday. I could close my eyes and remember how magical those days truly were(be it the Christmas's, Birth-days, Summers, Video games etc) and how it all felt, but now, at 17 years later, being nearly 42? It's not the same. it's why so many people at this age decide to move forward, combined of being aware of your own mortality and just making the best of 'the now', because all we have is the now. But not me! I'm an 80's/90's goober head for life.

And Steve Jobs, pushing that sterile clinical minimilistic I-Phone garbage, including the unfortunate birth of social media with FaceBook(etc), The I-Phone, god awful fashion and hairstyles these days, the commercials are corporate soul sucking throwaways, i could go on and on. Pop culture now feels like grim, depressing and dystopian.

Vanilla ice was right, the 90's was truly the last of the great generations before computers ruined the world. Kids, teens & young adults who weren't there will never understand. It's all copium on their end because their envious and jealous, because they 'see' how great it all is with home videos, commercials(etc) on YouTube. But being there and living it is an entirely different story than seeing it on a screen. Plus, being in your youth is obviously another BIG player, living circumstances, and if you had a good family and so fourth.

Late 90's also felt more homogonized and bland vs the early 90's. The pop music went down the gutter, most cartoons etc. I still have some great memories from those times, but the late 90's were not in league with the early 90's whatesoever.

Video games were still fantastic and making huge strides with Saturn, PS1, N64, Arcades & Dreamcast at least, social media and i-phones didn't exist, the internet was in it's infant stage and we weren't fragmanted like we are now. We tuned in to 28-29 channels on TV(29, if you had MTV), so we were getting that universal collective experience and still buying physical media, malls were still packed and going to the video store still felt like an adventure.

And haha, Dead End drive was such a wonderful boardgame. That was one of my Christmas presents in 93, with IT from the Pit. I think i got the Home Alone 2 board game that year too. 90's christmases were way better than todays too. From the style and art work on the wrapping paper, Cartoon/movie/sitcom christmas specials, and just living in a pre-internet/Smart phone/social media world. Less distractions, far more face to face interaction and appreciation and dedication to what we did and bought.