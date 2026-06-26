BitmoLab, the maker of the GameBaby iPhone case, has revealed it is creating a special 'Transparent Edition' for the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

The unique hook of the GameBaby, which is already available for other iPhone models, is that it allows you to flip the bottom section of the case around to create a set of physical controls which are perfect for retro gaming.

"This edition adds a frosted transparent shell, metal keycaps, and a four-button ABXY layout for broader retro play," BitmoLab says. "This Transparent Edition is limited to 500 units for iPhone 17 Pro Max and offers an early look at our upcoming iPhone 18-compatible GameBaby direction."

One of the key selling points of the GameBaby case is that there's no wireless pairing required to get it working; the buttons interact with the capacitive screen instead.

The upgraded ABXY layout is worth highlighting, as it means the GameBaby Transparent Edition supports a wider range of emulated systems – including the SNES and Nintendo DS.

The GameBaby Transparent Edition launches on June 30th and will cost $39.90. You'll be able to order it here.