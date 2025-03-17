BitmoLab's GameBaby iPhone gaming case was one of 2024's more interesting accessories, offering physical controls along with an impressive level of protection for your smartphone.

The company is back with a new and improved design that mixes "metal and silicone materials" — an upgrade on the plastic and silicone construction of the original GameBaby.

Here's some PR:

The GAMEBABY is an iPhone 15 Pro Max & iPhone 16 Pro Max case with an added feature. In addition to providing protection for your phone, the lower part of the case also serves as a game controller. You can detach it from the back of your phone and place it on the front in order to play retro games* with a physical interface similar to those of the controllers of 16-bit consoles from the early 90s. After finishing your game, the GameBaby returns to its original shape, protecting your iPhone and allowing you to enjoy its full screen.

Early bird customers can get a unit for $24.99. Units are expected to launch mid-to-late March.