Update [ ]:

AYANEO has officially revealed the Pocket S2.

On March 17, 2025, #GDC2025 kicked off in San Francisco, USA.

Original Story: AYANEO is about to lift the lid on its next Android gaming handheld, the Pocket S2.

The successor to one of the best Android portables money can buy, the S2 will be powered by "the latest Qualcomm flagship gaming platform" and is due to be shown off during GDC 2025, which kicks off this week.



The Pocket S launched in 2024 and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon G3x Gen 2. Judging from the image shared on social media, the Pocket S2 is likely to retain the same form factor.

The Pocket S launched in 2024 and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon G3x Gen 2. Judging from the image shared on social media, the Pocket S2 is likely to retain the same form factor.

The manufacturer also has the Pocket ACE in development, which it has said will be "the dream machine for retro gamers".

The company's Android lineup also includes the Pocket DMG and Pocket Micro.