Update [Wed 2nd Apr, 2025 09:30 BST]: Online multiplayer has arrived for iPhone's Delta Emulator, as part of update 1.7 (h/t: The Verge).

The feature was launched last year in Beta but is now available for all users, via AltStore PAL and the App Store. This means you can now take advantage of the online functionality of games like Mario Kart and Animal Crossing, while using the emulator.

🚀 Delta 1.7 is now available for EVERYONE on AltStore PAL and soon on the App Store This is a HUGE update with lots of exciting new features, including Online Multiplayer for Nintendo DS games! Download now to play with friends around the world 🌎 — Delta (@deltaemulator.com) 2025-03-31T17:00:21.919Z

To download, you just need to head over to your platform of choice and update to the latest version of the emulator.

Original Article [Thu 26th Sep, 2024 16:05 BST]: Riley Testut, the developer of the popular multi-system Delta emulator for iOS, has revealed that Nintendo DS online multiplayer is coming to the app.

Testut broke the welcome news by showing off a video of a Mario Kart DS online race on Threads.

As he explains to The Verge, the online features are powered by melonDS' online support, "which connects to 3rd-party Nintendo [Wi-Fi Connection] servers (such as Kaeru, Wimmfi, AltWFC, etc)."

This means over 10 million Delta users will be able to play with other Delta users, as well as players using authentic DS hardware connected to the same 3rd-party Nintendo WFC servers. All Nintendo DS games with Nintendo WFC are supported, according to Testut.

Given that the online servers for the DS were closed down a decade ago, this is welcome news for those of us who remember the good old days of Nintendo WFC. However, there's a bit of a wait here; Testut says Patreon supporters will benefit first via a beta version, adding that "we don’t have a public release date yet."