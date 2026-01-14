The recently resurrected Commodore International just launched the C64 Ultimate, an FPGA-powered upgrade on the 1982 home computer that turns millions into hardcore gamers.

The new system has gone down a hit with fans – myself included – thanks to its authentic design, compatibility with original software and accessories and accurate performance. However, one aspect of the Ultimate that hasn't pleased many people is the keyboard on the Starlight edition of the computer (the standard beige model doesn't suffer from this issue, so we're told).

As I reported in my review, the keyboard flexes when in use, which can look quite alarming – even if (at the time of writing), it has had little impact on the C64 Ultimate's usability.

Much has been said about this issue, and Commodore International has been compelled to address the complaints in a social media post.

According to the company, the keyboard flex seen on C64 Ultimate systems is intentional and is part of the 'floating in light' design incorporated into the product.

However, some users have reported a more extreme side-effect, which sees the keyboard PCB 'buckle' under each key press. Commodore states that it is aware of this issue and encourages those affected to contact their support team to arrange a solution.

Has your Commodore 64 Ultimate's keyboard buckled under pressure? Let us know with a comment below.