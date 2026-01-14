It has been reconfirmed that a new Ecco the Dolphin game is in development.

In fact, A&R Atelier has revealed that "several" new Ecco products and games are currently in development, marking a resurgence for the famous aquatic mammal.

"It has been years in the making and we're honored to bring Ecco back," said Ed Annunziata, Chief Creative Officer of A&R Atelier and creator of the character. "Ecco has always been more than a game about a dolphin—he's a bridge between worlds."

A&R Atelier has also launched an official Ecco the Dolphin Discord server, "where fans and newcomers can connect with developers and join the community hub for all things Ecco. The community will receive exclusive updates, behind-the-scenes content, and early looks at what's to come."

Ecco began life on the Sega Genesis back in 1992, and his last outing was 2000's Ecco the Dolphin: Defender of the Future.

Original creator Annunziata tried to crowdfund a spiritual successor to Ecco with some of the original team back in 2013 called The Big Blue, but only raised $55,764 against a funding goal of $665,000.

Annunziata first spoke of reviving the series last year, saying in an interview that "me and the entire original team are going to Remaster the original Ecco the Dolphin and Tides of Time games." Sega renewed the trademark for Ecco last year, too.