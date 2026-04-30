F84 Games, the creators of My Play Watch, and Capcom are teaming up to release the Mega Man: My Play Watch, a new digital gaming watch that offers a fresh way to experience the classic NES platformer, Mega Man 2.

This isn't the first gaming watch that F84 Games has released. In the past, it has also produced similar watches for legendary games like Space Invaders and Tetris, as well as classic consoles like the Atari 2600.

The new watch was announced earlier this month, on April 4th, 2026, but was finally made available to pre-order yesterday, exclusively from GameStop for $79.99.

According to the announcement, the Mega Man: My Play Watch is scheduled to start shipping to customers sometime in June 2026 and comes with a few built-in features beyond the usual timekeeping and fitness tracking options (options like telling the time, monitoring your steps and heart rate, and tracking your calorie intake throughout the day) you'd typically expect from a digital watch like this.

For instance, it contains two playable versions of Mega Man 2 to try your hand at, including a classic mode (where you can select from multiple Robot Master stages, defeat bosses, and have "a full progression-based experience"), and an arcade mode (where you can "run through connected stages with increasing speed and difficulty while earning points and chasing high scores"). That's in addition to a Play Time Mode, which is not exactly a game per se, but another separate menu, containing a series of "animated Mega Man watch faces featuring characters, pixel art, and themed displays" for fans to discover.

Here are the specs:

● Display: 1.91" TFT touchscreen for vibrant colors, sharp visuals, and smooth gameplay.

● Design: Metal case and custom enamel coating provides a standout look and high quality finishing.

● Controls: Touchscreen + Crown Input

● Game Modes: Classic, Arcade & Play Time

● Connectivity: None (No Bluetooth / Wi-Fi / Apps)

● Operating System: MyPlayWatch OS

● Dust & Water Resistance: IP67

You can pre-order your own watch here.