Have you ever thought, 'I wish someone would port Mega Man 2: The LCD Game to the Nintendo Game Boy?' No? Well, you're probably not alone.

But, nevertheless, it's happened anyway, with the fan developer Zeichi recently revealing their new and improved Game Boy version of the "classic" LCD toy, which they have since taken to calling "the remake nobody asked for."

Chances are, if you grew up in the '80s or '90s and were a fan of video games, there's a high possibility that you, at one point or another, played one of Tiger Electronics LCD handhelds. They seemed to be everywhere, offering fans a series of cheap and incredibly simple games based on some of the biggest names in gaming, like Street Fighter II, Sonic the Hedgehog, and Castlevania II: Simon's Quest.

The Mega Man 2 version debuted in 1990 and, as the title suggests, was inspired by the 1988 NES title of the same name.

Much like the NES version, players control Mega Man, with the goal being to rush through levels using the d-pad and the attack button to shoot. However, gameplay has been massively simplified in this LCD game. There are now only six bosses (Quick Man, Heat Man, Bubble Man, Air Man, Metal Man, Flash Man), for example, and one level background, Wily Industries, with each stage containing the same set of enemies and platforms that appear and disappear. Mega Man also wields a pistol in the game, rather than his iconic Mega Blaster — a change previously depicted in the North American artwork for the second NES game.

According to Zeichi, the creator of the Game Boy remake (alongside artist NiO107), the remake features "revamped and improved mechanics" and includes "support for Super Game Boy and Game Boy Color."

If you want to give it a try, you can grab it here for free.