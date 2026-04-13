Nitroplus' 2006 visual novel Kishin Hishou Demonbane has been translated into English by the Starry Wisdom Translation Team.

The sequel to Deus Machina Demonbane, which was released on PC and PS2 (with the latter removing the erotic elements), Kishin Hishou Demonbane is described by one of the translators as a "beautiful sequel" that isn't "a typical mecha story with Lovecraft elements; but it’s a story about acceptance, love, and finding your true self."

While Deus Machina Demonbane got an English localisation by JAST USA, this sequel has remained exclusive to Japan since release. A spin-off anime series is also available to watch in the West via Crunchyroll, with subtitles.

There are a few things to note before downloading and playing this one; if you're using Windows 10 or above, you'll need to run it in Windows XP (or Windows 7) compatibility mode. Also, don't open any of the pop-up menus in the game, as this will cause it to freeze. Instead, use the keyboard shortcuts for saving, loading and other options.

You can download it here.