Yosuke Tamori, the creator of the PopoloCrois series, has passed away. He was aged 74.

The news of his death was shared by the Japan Cartoonists Association on April 20th. He passed away on April 10th. This was subsequently confirmed on his official website.

The origins of Tamori's PopoloCrois fantasy series (pronounced PO-po-lo-croyce) can be traced back to the late 1970s, but many consider its real starting point to be its publication in The Asahi Shimbun Student Newspaper in 1984. It was adapted into an animated TV show in 1999.

In addition to the manga, Tamori also wrote the novels Maya Mensis Aureos (2013), PopoloChronicle (2015) and PopoloChronicle 2 (2018).





Yohsuke Tamori (Popolocrois Creator) passed away on April 10, 2026, at the age of 74.pic.twitter.com/4cU77NhtUw NO WAY IS THIS REAL????? NO WAYY I DON'T WANT TO BELIEVE THIS😭😭😭Yohsuke Tamori (Popolocrois Creator) passed away on April 10, 2026, at the age of 74. https://t.co/W7VTX2owJ4 April 29, 2026

In the 1990s, Tamori sold the rights to the series to Sony Computer Entertainment, resulting in a series of video games.

These include PopoloCrois Story, Poporogue, PopoloCrois Story II, PopoloCrois: Adventure of Beginnings, PopoloCrois: Adventure of the Law of the Moon and Return to Popolocrois: A Story of Seasons Fairytale.

Our thoughts are with Tamori's family and friends at this difficult time.