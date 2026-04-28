The reaction to the announcement of the Neo Geo AES+ has been pretty overwhelming, but potential North American buyers are finding that pre-ordering one is harder than it perhaps should be.

This has led Plaion to issue a statement on social media explaining why it's currently not possible to order directly from Plaion's Replai online store.

"The short answer: your best bet at the moment is to pre-order at Amazon," says Plaion. "The REPLAI store ships from Europe, and the unprecedented interest in these products has triggered some additional tax registrations that must be completed in each US state. We have been told this process will be completed around the end of May, at which point all US consumers should be able to pre-order their products of choice."





The short answer: your best bet at the moment is to pre-order at Amazon. The REPLAI store ships from Europe, and the unprecedented interest in these products has triggered some additional tax… An update on the NEOGEO AES+ pre-order issues that some of you have asked us about:The short answer: your best bet at the moment is to pre-order at Amazon. The REPLAI store ships from Europe, and the unprecedented interest in these products has triggered some additional tax… https://t.co/QWU4Im3u9D April 27, 2026

While ordering from Amazon is a valid option for many North American customers, the much-coveted 'Ultimate' edition of the console – which comes with all ten launch titles – can only be purchased directly from Plaion itself.

"Rest assured that you will be able to pre-order the UE once the above-mentioned issues are resolved," says the company – so it might be best to keep your powder dry if you're keen to pick up that edition.

The Neo Geo AES+ is a 1:1 recreation of the original Neo Geo Advanced Entertainment System, which launched alongside SNK's arcade-based counterpart (the MVS) all the way back in 1990. The system is home to such classics as Metal Slug, Windjammers, King of Fighters, Fatal Fury and Neo Turf Masters.