Last week, Plaion announced it was re-releasing the classic Neo Geo AES console in collaboration with original creator SNK.

Priced at $250, the Neo Geo+ will be compatible with all existing AES carts but offers modern improvements, such as HDMI output.

It's launching alongside ten repackaged games from the system's enviable library, including the likes of Metal Slug, Neo Turf Masters and King of Fighters 2002 – but Plaion's Spanish social media account is giving you the potential chance to make your voice heard when it comes to future releases.





¿Qué juego os gustaría que fuera el siguiente en anunciarse? Y para que veáis que nos mojamos, comenzamos nosotros: #Ultimate11 🥰 #NeoGeo @SNKPofficial pic.twitter.com/Hj39tVnXPx 🕹️Siguiendo con la Neo-Geo AES+, ¡lanzamos esta pregunta! 👊¿Qué juego os gustaría que fuera el siguiente en anunciarse? Y para que veáis que nos mojamos, comenzamos nosotros: #SuperSidekicks3 April 17, 2026

Transformed into English using Twitter's automatic translation feature, we can reveal the post reads as follows:

"Continuing with the Neo-Geo AES+, we're launching this question! What game would you like to be the next one announced? And so you can see that we're putting ourselves out there, we'll start: #SuperSidekicks3 or #Ultimate11"

While this is almost certain to be a light-hearted spot of social media engagement rather than a serious canvassing of the gaming populace, it's fair to assume that Plaion will take note of any titles which crop up in the replies.

The sad news is that some of the Neo Geo's best games – such as the legendary Windjammers – might be out of the equation as the IP isn't owned by SNK. Still, there's the outside chance that some kind of deal could be struck in these cases.