Here's a sentence we never expected to write: an Elden Ring fan has recently gone to the effort of creating a playable version of the From Software action RPG based on the Nintendo Game & Watch, and it's available to download now, for free, for anyone who wants to give it a try.

As reported by Retro Dodo, Lucas Cavanna (also known as Elepunto online) is the individual responsible for the ridiculous new reimagining, releasing it yesterday on itch.io, accompanied by a tongue-in-cheek description that reads, "Elden Ring as it was originally intended... a 1989 Nintendo portable console."

As you might expect, given the limitations of the Game & Watch, this new version of the game doesn't play anything at all like the open-world original, but instead tries to reimagine the source material as a 2D LCD-based action game, similar to The Legend of Zelda's 1989 Game & Watch spin-off.

Upon starting a new game, players will take control of the Tarnished on the upper left-hand side of the screen, with the goal being to travel to the right, avoiding attacks from the enemies below, to defeat the guard blocking the entrance to the next room. And that's not all they're tasked with, either, as there are also 10 boss rooms to discover, filled with larger, more formidable foes, including familiar faces, like Godrick Radahn, Rykard, and more.

According to the description, there are 11 locations to play through in total (with familiar settings like Stormveil Castle, Raya Lucaria Academy, Caelid, and the Leyndell Royal Capital making an experience) and 22 enemy types to face off against (such as the Misbegotten, Monstrous Crows, and Candle Inquisitors). That's in addition to 3 separate endings (2 main ones and 1 secret) to unlock.

You can grab it here, if you want to give it a go. A playthrough of the game, courtesy of the game developer, is also available below: