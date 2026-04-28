Factor 5's famous run-and-gun shooter Super Turrican is being reissued on the Super Famicom in Japan in late July 2026, as recently revealed by the Japanese publisher, Columbus Circle.

The rerelease was announced earlier today across Columbus Circle's social media accounts and will reportedly contain both the original 1993 version of the game and the 2018 Director's Cut on a single cartridge.

In case you're unfamiliar, the Director's Cut is a special version of the game that was originally released for the Analogue Super Nt, before being included as part of Strictly Limited Games's Turrican Anthology Vol. 1 collection, on a standalone aftermarket cartridge (for NTSC and PAL), and as part of Evercade's The Turrican Collection in February 2026. It was developed by Factor 5 after the company's resurrection in 2017 and restored a number of elements (such as sound, stages, and enemy characters) that had previously been cut from the original, due to the cartridge capacity limitations of the time.

The cartridge is expected to cost 7,980 yen (excluding tax) and will come in a package with new artwork from the former Konami & Treasure artist Tetsuhiko "Han" Kikuchi, who has credits on a large number of classic retro titles, like Gunstar Heroes, Guardian Heroes, and Radiant Silvergun.

A store page is already up on Amazon Japan, with those who pre-order from the website being able to get their hands on a Game Lab strategy guide as a bonus.