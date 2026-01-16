The number of Dreamcast games you can play online in 2026 is seriously impressive – and now we have another stone-cold classic to add to those ranks.

Shuouma, a hacker who has gotten several classic Dreamcast games online again, has worked their magic on Power Smash, the Japanese version of Virtua Tennis – one of the best representations of the sport ever made, in my humble opinion.

Released around four months after the North American release, Power Smash has one big selling point over its Western counterpart: online play. However, this was turned off years ago, removing this regional advantage... until now, that is.

Thanks to Shuouma's efforts, you can now play Power Smash online with up to four players – and while I haven't had a chance to test it yet, Dreamcast Live is reporting that "online gameplay is very smooth and is sure to satisfy tennis game enthusiasts."

Oddly, Sega chose not to include online play in the sequel, Virtua Tennis 2 / Power Smash 2 / Tennis 2K2, which launched in 2001.

If you want to get your Dreamcast back online, check out our handy guide here.