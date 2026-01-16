While Pixel Games SARL-S is currently hard at work on the sequel to its popular arcade-inspired platformer Donut Dodo, in the form of Donut Dodo Fantastico, it appears the developer hasn't given up yet on its mission of bringing the original to as many consoles as possible.

Not only is it in the process of completing a port for Xbox Series X|S, but it's also putting together some upcoming retro releases of the game as well, targeting the Nintendo 64 and Sega Dreamcast, as announced on Twitter/X.

Sebastian Kostka, the individual behind Pixel Games SARL-S, previously teased that he had created a new engine for his games moving forward to make porting his titles to retro machines easier back in 2024, but it wasn't until two days ago that the developer confirmed that versions of his hit game are on the way for the Nintendo and Sega machines. The N64 version, according to the post, is apparently done, with the Sega Dreamcast port being the next priority.

We reached out to Kostka for more information, and this is what he told us: "Donut Dodo was written using the Godot game engine, but for Fantastico, I decided to write my own, mostly to have full control over what systems to target going forward, both new and old.

"As a case study for the new engine, I decided to tear down the original Donut Dodo and rebuild it from the ground up, while also addressing dozens of little details that had been bugging me, re-balancing gameplay, better navigation, resampling sounds, reviewing sprites, etc. But overall, it’s subtle and will be transparent for most players."

Speaking about new features that would be coming to the N64 and Dreamcast builds, he stated there will be a new marathon mode (called Endless Delights), offline achievements, a new perfect run bonus, and an enhanced attract mode featuring an auto-play demo, among other things. This new attract mode will feature new music from the original Donut Dodo composer Sean Bialo.

There's no estimated time of arrival (other than "soon-ish") for when the ports will be available, but Kostka has said he will release the ROMs on itch.io, with the physical versions expected to be sold through his website. Considering N64 cartridges are expensive to make, he also says he is going to be gauging demand via a Kickstarter campaign to make sure he knows how many units to produce.

He also hopes to add Mega Drive compatibility to his engine and has teased that some of his other games (both new and old) could also get similar releases.

In case you've not been keeping count, Donut Dodo is already available on PC (via Steam/GOG), iiRcade, Atari VCS, Nintendo Switch, Evercade, and exA-Arcadia (as the expanded Donut Dodo Do).

What do you think? Would you be up for revisiting Donut Dodo on N64 and Dreamcast with some extra bells and whistles thrown in? Let us know in the comments!