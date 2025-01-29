We trust you've been keeping up with the increasingly bizarre SuperSega saga, which kicked off with the announcement of an all-in-one FPGA-powered Sega console and has ended with pre-order cash missing and legal action from Sega itself.

SuperSega boss Alejandro Martín has drifted in and out of focus during this entire escapade, at one point even claiming to have been hospitalized by the ordeal.

Martín has never made any secret of his musical background (the SuperSega YouTube channel even hosts one of his songs), and it would now seem that the doomed venture has been given its own theme tune.

Credited to two individuals called "Iniesta and SuperMauri" (but who even knows at this point), "SuperSega Song" has been uploaded to the official SuperSega channel, and, as far as we can ascertain from the Google-translated lyrics, it's very much a celebration of Martín and his bold vision for SuperSega—a vision which appears to be in tatters, if indeed it was ever legitimate to begin with.

The song is accompanied by a video packed with images of Martín. Some of the photos show him with sports cars (he recently had to put his up for sale), while another shows him with a taxi. Prior to launching the crowdfunding campaign, Martín claimed that he was so cash-poor he had to operate as a taxi driver.

One of Martín's other commercial ventures, an 8K camera, also ended in disaster.