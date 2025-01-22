Thought you'd heard the end of the SuperSega saga? Think again, as we're now hearing that refunds—which were supposed to have been issued at the close of 2024—haven't actually been processed as planned, and Alejandro Martín, the man behind the bungled venture, has even claimed to have been hospitalised as a result of the project.

We've been speaking to Daniel Ibbertson—owner of the YouTube channel Slope's Game Room—who pre-ordered the FPGA console last year, and have been told that the planned refund never took place. Tired of waiting, Ibbertson was forced to initiate a reverse-charge with his bank to get the money back.

In a video posted at the start of the year, broadcaster Iain Lee revealed that Martín had pretended to be in hospital, saying: "I'm not fine at all. Things may happen when you do this kind of project."

Even more bizarrely, Martín then shows After Burner running on a Master System, claiming that this supports the notion of a working SuperSega prototype. Martín also claims that there are "10 or 15 people" he hasn't refunded so far—something Lee feels is blatantly untrue. YouTuber Video Game Esoterica claims to be in touch with several people who pre-ordered the console and have yet to receive a refund.

Martín claimed that almost 140,000 Euros of pre-order cash had been refunded in December of last year and said he was selling his Lamborghini Gallardo up for sale for just under 100,000 Euros. At the time of writing, the car remains unsold.

The SuperSega project hit the rocks amid accusations of scamming customers and was later hit with legal action from Sega.