Team17 is one of the oldest companies operating in the British video game industry, having been formed all the way back in 1990.

While it cut its teeth on Amiga titles, Team17 has since become a publisher across multiple systems and has IPs such as Overcooked, Golf With Your Friends, Alien Breed and Worms in its catalogue.

Today, CEO Steve Bell has announced that Team17 Group—which oversees the operations of Team17, StoryToys and astragon—will be changing its name to everplay group plc. as it "better represents our business which has evolved greatly since the IPO and reflects our DNA to never stop playing."

Bell adds:

This rebrand not only creates an ideal backdrop to foster greater cross-collaboration internally, but also reflects our aspirations to expand our reach across complementary sectors within the broader indie market. Fundamentally, we want to create pioneering and captivating experiences that enrich and inspire players around the world, and I firmly believe everplay will become synonymous with creating games that deliver a lifetime of play.

The good news is that the three sub-brands will retain their names, so Team17 isn't about to vanish from the world of games. "The rebranding only affects the Group's brand identity," reads the press release. "The developer, video games label, and publisher Team17 will continue to operate under its well-known brand identity. The same applies to the divisions astragon Entertainment, a developer and publisher of simulation games, and StoryToys, a developer and publisher of educational apps. All three divisions will continue focusing on maximizing operational synergies and strategic opportunities across the wider Group as well as avoiding any confusion between the Group and the Team17 division."

Bell adds that the group expects to post strong results for this financial year's trading:

I am delighted with the strong end to the year’s trading, and the momentum into 2025, which is further evidence of the success of our refocused strategic initiatives.

I am grateful for the dedication of all our employees, whose continuing hard work has helped grow our revenues in 2024 to another all-time high. I look forward to sharing greater insight into our exciting plans for 2025 at the full year results in March.

Team17 was founded in 1990 by Michael Robinson, Martyn Brown, Debbie Bestwick, Andreas Tadic, Rico Holmes and Peter Tuleby. Brown sadly passed away late last year.