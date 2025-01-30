Hot on the heels of the announcement that Steam Heart's and Advanced VG are coming to City Connection's Saturn Tribute series, we now know the next entry in the range: Farland Story I & II (thanks, Gematsu).

The pack will include the Saturn versions of 1996's Farland Saga and 1997's Farland Saga 2: Toki no Michishirube. Both games are part of a strategy RPG series which began life on PC-98 and Super Famicom.

Here's what City Connection has to say about the double pack:

This is a collection including Farland Saga, a story about a journey for coexistence between humans and demons while caught up in a war between three nations, and Farland Saga: Toki no Michishirube, the sequel set eight years later, which depicts the struggle and grand destiny of a novice adventurer.

Battles are turn-based with an isometric view, featuring numerous units on the field, both allies and enemies. As you progress through the story, you’ll be joined by a variety of unique characters, with whom you can enjoy lively conversations. Events also feature beautiful animated scenes. New features include a guide function that displays easy-to-understand information during battle, such as items, magic, and both ally and enemy stats, as well as a function that doubles the experience points acquired.

Farland Story I & II Saturn Tribute launches this year.