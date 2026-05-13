Back in 2024, Sega peripheral development manager Kenji Tosaki revealed that Sega had almost created a Dreamcast controller that was "pretty close to the Wii Remote". Now, thanks to the efforts of developer and hacker Yombo, we've got an interface that is somewhat close to matching that unfulfilled vision.

As spotted by The Sega Guru, Yombo has made Motecast, a device that "connects to the controller port of the Sega Dreamcast console, and to a Nintendo Wiimote via Bluetooth and translates the Wiimote controller, so the Dreamcast can use it."

Yombo explains that the project began as a simple homebrew experiment, and is keen to stress that this doesn't automatically mean we'll be seeing Wii-style ports for the console (which, given the comparative power of the two systems, might actually be possible):

"It works well but gives 8 to 12 readings per second. So it [does] not have the performance I wanted to serve as a basis for people who want to make ports of Wii games to the Dreamcast. Anyway, I'm releasing it and submitting to the DreamDisc'25 jam edition."

You can find instructions on how to make your own Motecast here.