Hamster has announced that Namco's 1994 3D racing game Ace Driver is joining the Arcade Archives range.

Powered by Namco's System 22 arcade hardware, the game was designed by Tatsuro Okamoto and Pole Position's Shinichiro Okamoto.

Released close to Namco's own Ridge Racer and Sega's Daytona USA, Ace Driver didn't reach the same heights of popularity, but was successful enough to inspire two sequels, Ace Driver: Victory Lap (1995) and Ace Driver 3: Final Turn (2008). A home port of the original game for the Sony PlayStation was in the works, but was never released.

In addition to this, Console Archives Geki-Oh ShienRyu is coming to Nintendo Switch 2 and PlayStation 5. Hamster has acquired all rights related to the games and other properties of Warashi Inc., the company which developed the game. Warashi is also the developer of TriggerHeart EXELICA.

Originally released in arcades in 1997, Geki-Oh ShienRyu is an enhanced PS1 port.

Hamster has also announced that Tatakae! Big Fighter, which has previously been released on Switch and PlayStation 4, will be coming to Switch 2, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S as part of the Arcade Archives 2 series.

All three launch on Thursday, May 28th.