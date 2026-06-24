This month sees the launch of Atari Legacy, a new quarterly print magazine with features, hardware archaeology, demoscene news and "oral history from the Atari era."

Edited by Piotr Mietniowski, PhD – "one of the world’s most recognised experts on 16- and 32-bit Atari computers" – Atari Legacy is even made on an Atari.

"Every page is composed in its entirety on a real Atari Falcon030, accelerated with a CT63 (68060) and CTPCI, driving a Radeon at Full HD, in the legendary Calamus SL," says the official site. "The magazine about Atari, made on an Atari."

#atari pic.twitter.com/3Nq28SzC8M Atari Legacy, a new print magazine dedicated to Atari history and culture, made with Atari Falcon and Calamus https://t.co/49uaBZxYBB June 22, 2026

Issue one, which is available to order now, features a look at the Polish demoscene, a review of Miracle Boy in Dragon Land (plus a 'candid' chat with its creator), a MIDI retrospective and more.

Issue one costs €12.99 / £13.99 / $15.99 and can be ordered here.