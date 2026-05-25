Ever since the MiSTer FPGA project took off, there's been a hypothetical debate about how far it can be pushed in reproducing the performance of classic hardware.

Capcom's powerful CPS3 arcade system is one of the platforms many people assumed might be out of reach, but developer JOTEGO has been working on a core for the past few years, and it looks like we're within touching distance of its completion.

JOTEGO has been releasing videos on social media recently that show CPS3 games booting on the core. These include Red Earth and Street Fighter III.

#CPS3 pic.twitter.com/z6EbMuRS74 Red Earth booting up in simulation, all layers finally visible. Very short simulation, but sound works, graphics works. Palette and garbled tiles are easy to fix, no worries. #MiSTerFPGA May 22, 2026

The Capcom Play System III (CPS3 for short) was released alongside Red Earth in 1996 and was the successor to the popular CPS1 and CPS2 platforms.

Its encryption system famously caused boards to 'suicide' once the internal battery dies, which makes owning original CPS3 hardware something of a nightmare – hence the hunger for a faithful FPGA core.

CPS3 would be the last proprietary system board produced by Capcom, and would only play host to six games: Red Earth, Street Fighter III: New Generation, Street Fighter III 2nd Impact: Giant Attack, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Street Fighter III 3rd Strike: Fight for the Future and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Heritage for the Future.