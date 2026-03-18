The world's ongoing memory shortage – caused by the tech world's almost insatiable hunger for a product which, so far, has resulted in precious few rewards – has already hit hardware maker Retroid pretty hard.

Earlier this month, Retroid was forced to raise the price of its Retroid Pocket 6 and discontinue the 12GB variant, and now the company has more bad news.

It has just been revealed that the Retroid Pocket G2 will be "temporarily discontinued", while the Retroid Pocket Classic's price will rise by $20.

Retroid points out that the Retroid Pocket 5, which shares a similar design to the G2, is still available, and "remains a great option for anyone considering a device".

Retroid isn't the only company to be caught in this situation of late; the 128GB version of the upcoming AYANEO Next 2 will retail for an eye-watering $4,299 due to the demand for memory chips.