I'm fully aware that some people get a bit jumpy when the notion of 'console generations' is mentioned, but in the context of Bitmap Books' latest tome, this kind of terminology makes sense.

Leaps + Bounds: a Visual Guide to Nine Console Generations is a book dedicated to charting the various pieces of console hardware we've come to know and love over the decades, and as such, divides video game history up into easily digestible chunks of consoles, ranging from the Atari VCS in the 1970s all the way up to the very latest systems, such as the Xbox Series X, Switch and PS5.

Unlike some of Bitmap's other offerings, which feature sumptuous bespoke photography, Leaps + Bounds places a strong emphasis on original illustrations, all created by Mexican artist Adam Rufino. These brilliantly detailed line drawings are accompanied by system info, trivia and screenshots of notable titles.

What makes the book so remarkable is that no stone has been left unturned in its effort to list every game console; it even includes unreleased examples, such as the L600 Entertainment System and ApeXtreme.

Running for 336 pages and boasting a foreword by Analogue's Christopher Taber – someone who intrinsically knows the appeal of console hardware, having produced some of the most sought-after systems of the modern era – Leaps + Bounds is a surprisingly exhaustive rundown of the industry's hardware highs and lows.

You could argue that a sprinkling of photography would have been nice, but on the whole, the clean look of Leaps + Bounds really helps it stand out – making it yet another very desirable coffee-table classic from Bitmap.

Leaps + Bounds cost £34.99 and can be ordered directly from Bitmap Books.

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