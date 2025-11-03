Remember when one-hit-wonder Soulja Boy (real name DeAndre Cortez Way) got caught selling rebranded handhelds? Well, he's back at it again (actually, this is technically 'again again') because he's now flipping Retroid handhelds via his shady Soulja Game branding.

As spotted by Retro Dodo, Soulja Boy is selling the Retroid Pocket Flip 2 and the Retroid Pocket 4 at massively inflated prices, attempting to pass them off as his own devices.

Soulja Boy is retailing the Flip 2 for $436.50, which is more than double the actual cost of the handheld direct from Retroid.

Retro Dodo has been in touch with Retroid and has been told by the company that Soulja Boy "does not have permission to rebrand our products and sell them as his own." Retroid also points out that the Flip 2 has a US patent, which could mean legal action is on the way.

Whether that will bother Soulja Boy remains to be seen; after all, this is the man who claimed to own Atari not so long ago.

If you're considering buying one of these, just remember that this is also the person who claimed to be a massive Zelda fan but didn't know what a Rupee was.