Sega's been very keen to leverage its library of classic games of late, releasing a new Shinobi and lining up sequels for Crazy Taxi, Golden Axe and Jet Set Radio.

It also recently launched the 'Sega Universe' initiative, which aims to celebrate some surprising deep cuts from the company's amazing history, such as Guardian Heroes.

It would seem that Sega has more retro-themed plans as well, as a trademark filing for Bonanza Bros. Golden Heist was recently spotted by Gematsu.





Bonanza Bros. is a side-scrolling stealth action game originally released by SEGA in 1990.



(visit This went largely unnoticed last month, but SEGA filed a trademark for "Bonanza Bros. Golden Heist" on April 14: https://t.co/9RikaqV9Pk Bonanza Bros. is a side-scrolling stealth action game originally released by SEGA in 1990.(visit https://t.co/cVnrA6wA1m thanks) pic.twitter.com/418BuGTK60 May 1, 2026

In case you weren't aware, Bonanza Bros. was released on Sega's System 24 arcade hardware back in 1990, and used a split-screen setup to allow two players to co-operatively raid a series of locations to steal items.

It was later ported to the Master System, PC-Engine/TurboGrafx-CD, Mega Drive/Genesis and a host of home computer formats.

Despite the success of the original game, we never saw a 'true' sequel back in the '90s; instead, Sega created a series of puzzle spin-offs called Puzzle & Action: Tant-R (1992), Puzzle & Action: Ichidant-R (1994) and Puzzle & Action: Treasure Hunt (1995). These features mini-game challenges, not entirely unlike those of the later Wario Ware series.