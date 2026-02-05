The Analogue 3D, as we all know, is a great piece of kit – but there's always room for improvement, especially when it comes to organising things like cartridge artwork, save data and per-game settings for graphical modes and so on.

Thankfully, a clever coder by the name of TheLeggett created a surprisingly elegant solution called A3D Manager, which is described as "a tool to help manage label artwork, game settings, and controller pak saves for the Analogue 3D."

The developer has released this as a fully-hosted web app which allows you to interact with files stored on your SD card – either via plugging in your Analogue 3D via its USB-C connection or by inserting your SD card into your computer's card reader.

Here are the key takeaways from the app, as outlined by its creator:

+ Label Management: You can edit artwork locally and hit a global "Sync Now" button to update the cartridge artwork on your Analogue 3D.

+ Controller Pak/Save Management: Create annotated backups of your controller paks.

+ Per-Game Settings: A UI to manage Display and Hardware settings for specific cartridges without digging through config files. Copy and paste settings between games.

+ Backups: You can export specific cartridge data or do a full dump of your settings from the interface.

+ Offline: This is a progressive web app, so you can download it from Chrome and run it offline if that happens to be helpful for you.

It's worth noting that this is still very much a work-in-progress project, and it requires you to use Google's Chrome browser. Let us know if you find it useful by leaving a comment below.