The Intellivision Amico is never coming out – that much should be clear by now, given that the money raised by its pre-order drive has long since been spent, controversial figurehead Tommy Tallarico has stepped away, key exclusives have turned out to be vaporware, and the console can't even use the Intellivision branding any more.

Amazingly, some retailers still have the console listed on their websites, and one such online store has caused a healthy amount of confusion thanks to the fact they've used an image of the Amico packaging festooned with Nintendo characters.

As spotted by Super Jimtendo on social media, The Game Collection – a UK-based video game store – is using an image of the Amico box which showcases Luigi, Wario, Diddy Kong and other characters.

Haha we didn't design it I swear 😅 — The Game Collection (@game_collection) August 3, 2026

"We didn't design it, I swear," says the store's social media account. When I pressed The Game Collection on this, they said the image was distributed as an official asset. They were, however, unable to say if placing a pre-order at this stage would result in actually getting an Amico console.

A quick reverse image search later, and we stumbled across this Reddit thread. "I won't dox the person, but this is from the website portfolio of a senior Intellivision employee," says gaterooze in a post from four years ago.

"The original non-identifying image link is here. To be fair, it could be a very early prototype, but still... using others' IP seems to be a trend, from Starfox text to the Battle Tanks fiasco and now this. Would it have been so hard to use some Intellivision IP for the render? I've used others' IP in private prototypes myself, but that was out of necessity - they had a rich gaming history to draw from..."

Mystery solved, then – we're not about to see the Amico resurrected with backing from Nintendo, in case that's what you were somehow hoping for.