A short while back, we spent a year attempting to find out who actually created the logo for Sega's Dreamcast console. However, today, we're showing you a slightly different take on its creation – as in, how it is literally rendered every time you boot up the console.

In a post that may have been inspired by a recent Boundary Break discovery that the Xbox startup sequence runs in real time and isn't pre-rendered, NekoEye has posted a video showing how the Dreamcast logo (also a real-time 3D rendering) is created.

This is how the Dreamcast startup sequence is made: the text appears hidden inside a white cube, and the spiral is simply a texture covered by a bunch of white polygons that gradually disappear inside the cube. 😆 pic.twitter.com/CK3xnmvjDv August 4, 2026

"The text appears hidden inside a white cube, and the spiral is simply a texture covered by a bunch of white polygons that gradually disappear inside the cube," explains NekoEye, alongside a video which shows the 3D elements which go into making the logo.

What's interesting here is that the logo is "hidden" rather than generated. "It's faster to hide them than to erase them from memory," explains NekoEye. "It also saves you from having to write a function to stop drawing them. The BIOS doesn't have much memory, I suppose."