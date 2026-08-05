We've known since late last year that Numskull Design were planning to turn Atari's revolutionary "3D" arcade cabinet, Battlezone, into a 1/4-scale machine as part of its Quarter Arcades series.

However, something that almost completely slipped past us was that pre-orders actually open up later this week, on August 7th, 2026.

The news was revealed yesterday by Numskull in the Official Quarter Arcades Fan Group on Facebook, with the manufacturer encouraging those interested in a smaller recreation of the classic arcade cab to sign up for its waiting list to avoid missing out.

The cabinet, according to the announcement, is an officially licensed product of Rebellion (the current rights holders) and Atari, and will net you a 50% discount toward another Quarter Arcades purchase, with the price of this product having yet to be revealed.

Battlezone first hit the arcades in 1980 and was notable for its unique cabinet design, which had players staring down a periscope-style viewfinder to drive a tank across a battlefield, firing at other vehicles and UFOs to rack up points.

It became one of the video game industry's first major 3D successes, employing vector graphics to achieve its iconic look.

Given its success, it later spawned several emulated ports, remakes, and reimaginings, with one of the more recent entries being the 2016 PS4 reboot/remake Battlezone, which was later ported to Xbox One, PC, and Switch.

You can sign up to the US waiting list here. Sign-ups for the UK & International waiting list are also now live.