The Quarter Arcades range is expanding with two new entries, which have been revealed on the scale-model coin-op maker's Facebook page.

Data East's iconic 1988 title Bad Dudes Vs. DragonNinja and Atari's 1979 classic Lunar Lander are the two cabinets in question.

Like other products in the range, these will be 1/4-scale replications of the original coin-ops, and will use emulation to reproduce the titles in question. They come with LCD screens, illuminated marquees and other details.

Other notable titles in the series include BurgerTime, Elevator Action and TMNT.

