A new English fan translation has just dropped for the Japanese-exclusive PlayStation role-playing game, London Seirei Tantei-Dan, from Bandai.

Focusing on a slingshot-wielding orphan boy who is recruited off the street to become an assistant to a famous detective, London Seirei Tantei-Dan (or London Spirit Detectives as it has been translated here) is a game set in a 19th-century Victorian-era setting, which has sometimes been described in the past as "Sherlock Holmes meets Oliver Twist."

It sees players stepping into the role of the misfit youth, who sets about assembling a ragtag group of kids (including a bossy 12-year-old girl and a younger boy who calls the protagonist "brother") to embark on a journey across London, solving cases that have escaped their mentor's attention.

Originally published by Bandai in 1999, it features artwork from the illustrator, character designer, and model maker Yasushi Nirasawa (Kamen Rider, Vampire Hunter D: Bloodlust, Enemy Zero) and is often referred to today as something of a hidden gem in the PlayStation library due to its charming visuals and memorable anime-inspired characters.





What a wonderful project! See reply for details. I am very proud to announce that our English translation patch of London Spirit Detectives is now done and released on GitHub. Thanks to aishsha, bigbanana23, Cash Ogawa, Pennywise, Ryusui, TheMajinZenki and vervalkonWhat a wonderful project! See reply for details. pic.twitter.com/iQ1AuJalLA August 5, 2026

Despite that, though, it sadly never got a chance to capitalise on the growing market for turn-based RPGs that was developing outside of Japan in the late '90s, remaining a Japanese-only release.

The English fan translation for the game appears to have been in development since 2019, and is the work of a small group of individuals called Cabal Translations, which includes the hacker bigbanana23, the Japanese-to-English translator aishsha, and the editor Pennywise, alongside the spot translators Cash Ogawa, Ryusui, TheMajinZenki, and the graphics artist vervalkon.

As stated on the GitHub page, the translation covers "dialogue for all the game's chapters", "items, techniques and location names", "Newspapers and letters", "all graphics including the title screen and battle animations", and even the game's manual.

The group also makes clear that "artificial intelligence tools were NOT used in the creation of this patch."

You can download the patch here.