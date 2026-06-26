Publisher Fusion Book is currently running a Kickstarter campaign for Memories of Rainbird and Beyond, and it has already doubled its initial £12,000 funding target.

Following on from the company's book on Ocean Software, this new tome focuses on fellow British developers Rainbird Software and Beyond Software (as you've probably guessed from the title).

"In 1985, British Telecom unveiled Rainbird Software, a premium quality label with iconic blue packaging," says the Kickstarter page, before adding:

"Rainbird blazed a trail publishing Argonaut’s STARGLIDER series, the exquisitely illustrated text adventures from Magnetic Scrolls, Level 9’s sci-fi and fantasy trilogies, Realtime Games’ CARRIER COMMAND and the epic MIDWINTER series to name just a few. Rival label Beyond Software published classic 8-bit games, including the ground-breaking LORDS OF MIDNIGHT series, SHADOWFIRE, PSYTRON, and many others, released in their distinctive yellow slipcases and unmistakable robot mascot. When British Telecom had the opportunity to bring the label into the fold, they could hardly refuse."

Written and contributed to "by the people who produced and published the games," the 324-page book will look at some of Rainbird and Beyond's most important releases and offer behind-the-scenes insight on their production.

"Richard Hewison, a former employee of British Telecom's (BT) games division, and the author of the definitive, fully illustrated book Memories of Firebird: The Unofficial and Unauthorised History, has put together a fascinating story of both these companies," adds the Kickstarter page.

The book itself is written and complete, and should the campaign continue to gain support, we should see stretch goals such as a slip case, an additional magazine, a fridge magnet, and more appear.

A PDF copy will cost you £9, while a physical copy is £25. A signed copy can be pre-ordered for £35. There's also an early bird option for the book at £20.