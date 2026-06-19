A new collection of official Mega Man comics is set to be released by NF Publishing and Matthew Taranto, the creator of the Super Smash Bros.-inspired webcomic Brawl in the Family.

Mega Man: Bot in the Family was unveiled publicly for the first time yesterday on social media and, according to Taranto, is an officially licensed Capcom product.

It is being pitched to readers and Mega Man fans as a 200+-page hardcover "spanning forty years of Mega Man," with "one chapter devoted to each mainline game in the Classic series," and is reportedly set to launch on Kickstarter on August 4th, 2026.

So, if you consider yourself a fan of Taranto's previous work or perhaps simply love the blue bomber in general, you may want to consider signing up to be alerted when the campaign goes live.

With Capcom and NF Publishing, I'm proud to present MEGA MAN: BOT IN THE FAMILY! pic.twitter.com/IVvEUkwftn June 18, 2026

NF Publishing's Kickstarter description reads, "Matthew Taranto (of gaming webcomic Brawl in the Family) has been cooking up a smorgasbord of Mega Man-centric comic strips aimed to delight, amuse, and perhaps even touch your heart? Every one of them in full colour, and drawn by a full human...

"Don't call it just a 'comic book!' It's more like one of the hardbound volumes of Calvin & Hobbes packed with tons of individual comic strips! Sign up for notifications today to be in the first group alerted when the full campaign goes live, coming up on Tuesday, August 4!"

Mega Man is obviously no stranger to the medium of comics. Over the years, it has been the subject of various manga and comic runs. This includes a popular Archie Comics series that ran from 2011-2015, written by Sonic the Hedgehog vet Ian Flynn, as well as reprints and brand new stories from Udon Entertainment.