Ukrainian developer Anton Artemov has given Game Boy Camera fans a new way to preserve their images via a special adapter which enables connectivity with modern-day smartphones.

As spotted by Retro Dodo, Artemov's adapter, based on the pico-gb-printer repo, allows a Raspberry Pi Pico to emulate a USB Ethernet device.

Sadly, this isn't available as a pre-made kit (yet), so you'll need to supply your own Raspberry Pi Pico, Game Boy Link Cable, and a four-channel 5V-to-3.3V shifter.

Still, the effort would appear to be worth it, especially if you take your Game Boy Camera on the road with you and need a quick and easy way to download the images you snap.